Barclays will be closing another 15 branches this year

Barclays has announced the closure of another 15 branches across the country.

The move takes the total number of High Street banks set to shut in 2023 to over 100. Barclays is set to close 14 branches across England and one in Wales from late April to the first few days on May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sites in London, Gosport, Bridgwater and St Helens are among those shutting down over just a few days. Barclays has already announced 15 closures earlier this month and has been approached for comment by PA.

It comes days after NatWest said it is closing 23 branches, and over a week since Lloyds Banking Group said it is shutting 40 Halifax and Lloyds sites. At the time the company blamed footfall, which has been rapidly decreasing since the onset of online banking and dropped further during the pandemic.

Lloyds said the number of customers visiting the branches it plans to close had dropped by 60% on average over the last five years. Nationwide also announced the closure of a branch in Kingswood, Gloucestershire.

It means the total number of high street bank branches closing this year is already at 103.

The Barclays Bank in High Street Gosport

When and where will Barclays banks close?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following closures have been announced:

Gosport-43/44 High Street-April 26

Bedale-18a North End-April 26

Bridgwater-16 High Street-April 26

Heywood-2 Church Street-April 28

Stamford-46/49 Broad Street-April 28

Oakham-10 High Street-April 28

Wymondham-45 Market Street-April 28

London-19 Fleet Street-May 3

Watton-56 High Street-May 3

Chislehurst-7 High Street-May 4

St Helens-19 Church Street-May 4

Radlett 221 Watling Street-May 5

Leyburn- Market Place-May 5

Talbot Green- 3 Ely Valley Road-May 5

Oundle-2 New Street-May 5

Calls for guarantee on high street branches

Jenny Ross, Which? money editor, said: “While many consumers have embraced digital banking, there are still millions, including the elderly, vulnerable and isolated, who aren’t yet ready or willing to make that switch – and they must be protected.