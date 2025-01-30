Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This footage shows a prankster spotting cops doing speed checks - and putting a mannequin made of fizzy drink cans in a self-driving car to trick the police into chasing after it.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It works like a charm with one officer seen dashing to his patrol car and shooting off after the vehicle with his sirens on.

The images were filmed by Dagestan blogger Shamil Kerimov in Russia. The video shows him spotting the cop and pulling over to put the mannequin behind the wheel of his Lexus while in autopilot mode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car then takes off down the road, with the officer stunned as it drives past him.

The policeman rushes over to his own vehicle and speeds off down the road in hot pursuit of the Lexus with his sirens on, while Kerimov laughs, cracks open a fizzy drink and takes a slurp before hitting it against the ground and causing it to overflow as the footage ends.

However, his mirth was short-lived. Local media reports said that the Lexus later crashed on a bend and Kerimov was arrested. Kerimov has been remanded in custody for 15 days and runs the risk of losing his licence.

He also faces criminal charges for threatening the safe operation of vehicles and other crimes that could land him in a penal colony for up to two years and see him fined.

Story: NewsX