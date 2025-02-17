An Indian court has sentenced a man to life in prison for the rape and murder of Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin in 2017.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vikat Bhagat, 31, was found guilty by the District and Sessions Court in south Goa on Friday. McLaughlin, originally from Buncrana in Co Donegal, was discovered dead in a secluded area of Canacona, a popular tourist destination in Goa, in March 2017.

The 28-year-old had been celebrating Holi, a Hindu spring festival, in a nearby village before her body was found the following day by a farmer. A post-mortem examination revealed that she had suffered cerebral damage and constriction of the neck, leading to her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McLaughlin’s family travelled to India for the verdict and expressed relief at the conclusion of what they described as an “eight-year murder trial.” Her mother, Andrea Brannigan, said the sentencing allowed her to “finally start grieving for Danielle.”

“The last eight years have been tough. We’re constantly bombarding MPs, TDs, embassies, looking for answers," she told RTÉ. “I’ve constantly been trying to fight to get justice for Danielle, because Danielle deserved justice so she could finally rest in peace and us as her family and friends can finally grieve for Danielle.

The late Danielle McLaughlin

“So the last eight years have been tough. I feel like I can finally start grieving now for Danielle and I’m hoping that the rest of her family, her sisters and her friends, can now also start grieving.”

Family solicitor Desmond Doherty described Ms Brannigan as “extremely tired” but “glad it was over.” He noted that the legal process had taken eight years and involved at least 250 court appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that they are satisfied that the process is finally over from their point of view because it has been a very, very long process,” he told reporters on Monday.

However, he acknowledged the lasting impact of the tragedy on McLaughlin’s family. “The personal tragedy of what has happened, no doubt, will never leave the family. What does help is that the legal process – difficult as it was – became satisfactory in the end.”

Doherty also highlighted the significant effort made by McLaughlin’s mother to attend the sentencing in India, calling it “a great achievement on her part.”

Bhagat may still appeal against the court’s decision, potentially prolonging the case. “That may make the thing drag on again for a longer period of time but those matters are out of the control of Danielle’s mum at this point in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I think what she’ll want to do is get home, reflect on everything that has happened, and get a good long rest,” Doherty added.

Ms McLaughlin grew up in Buncrana and had travelled to India in February 2017. She was there for two weeks before she was murdered. Her body was brought home to Donegal with the help of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. She is buried in her hometown of Buncrana in the Republic of Ireland.