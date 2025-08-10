A politician has suffered a stroke during a live television interview.

Serbian politician Darko Glišić suffered a stroke during a live television interview. The former minister for public investment appeared on a morning show for the Serbian television channel Pink on Tuesday (August 5).

But the dad-of-two's demeanor changed halfway through the televised interview. The politician's speech began to slow down and his eyes slowly started to close as he attempted to still speak to the hosts of the show.

The minister was then rushed to hospital at the Clinical Centre of Serbia and believed to be in a "very serious condition", according to Serbian newspaper, Informer. The outlet went on to claim that he was hospitalised in "an unconscious state" adding that "doctors are now fighting for his life". Zlatibor Lončar, another Serbian politician, has revealed that the minister had an "extremely complex operation" which "took longer than expected".

The president of the country, Aleksandar Vučić, visited him and shared an update on his Instagram page for his followers to see. He revealed: "I came to the Clinical Centre of Serbia and visited Darko Glišić and for all our people, I want to tell one wonderful news. Darko is better, I talked to him."

"He’s still struggling a bit, but I can’t describe my joy and his. They cannot beat Serbia. There is no surrender, long live Serbia”. The next day, on August 7, the president shared yet another update and this time he posted a picture of himself standing hand in hand with Glišić, as the minister was seen looking notably better. He held his hand up in a fist and smiled for the camera, with plenty of wires connecting him to various machines.

According to the NHS website, a stroke occurs when blood stops flowing to a part of your brain. It can affect things like speech and movement and can be dire if not treated with urgent medical attention as soon as possible. The clip went viral on social media after being reposted by European outlet Nexta.