Thousands of delegates will descend on the Swiss town of Davos for the World Economic Forum 2022

The World Economic Forum 2022 is taking place in Davos, Switzerland - here’s everything you need to know. (Credit: Getty Images)

The World Economic Forum 2022 has kicked off.

The annual summit, which is attended by thousands of delegates each year, sees experts in business and politics meet to discuss pressing matters on the agenda.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With huge global issues on the minds of many, including the Ukrainian War and the post-pandemic world, the 2022 summit is sure to be notable.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s summit.

The World Economic Forum 2022 is taking place in Davos, Switzerland - here’s everything you need to know. (Credit: Getty Images)

When is World Economic Forum 2022?

This year’s World Economic Forum takes place from Sunday 22 May until Thursday 26 May.

The annual event is normally held in January each year, however the 2022 summit was posponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It marks the first time the meeting has taken place in Spring rather than in the winter.

Where is the World Economic Forum 2022 taking place?

The 2022 event is taking place in the apline town of Davos in Switzerland.

Delegates vsit the town every year, with the Forum always held in the resort.

What is on the agenda for the World Economic Forum 2022?

Each year, a theme is chose for the summit.

This year’s theme is ‘History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies’.

The past year has thrown up some major geopolitical and global issues which will most likely be on the agenda for the thousands of delgates visiting Davos.

Most notably, the war in Ukraine will be top of the agenda as well as the impact it has had on the global community, including issues such as food shortages and the refugee crisis.

Moving forward in a world post-pandemic will also be a notable topic up for discussion. The World Economic Forum has previously stated that the organisation uses large period of global instability, including the Covid-19 pandemic, to intensify its efforts.

With a global focus on the climate emergency also, there is no doubt that delegates will be dicussion efforts to combat this.

Who is attending the World Economic Forum 2022?

Each year, around 3,000 paying members of the World Economic Forum attend the summit in Davos.

Alonngside the paying members, around 50 heads of states and government are expected to make an appearance at the event.

This includes President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to make a virtual appearance at the summit, with other Ukrainian officials due to represent in person.