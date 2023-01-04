1. The Elgin Marbles

The Elgin Marbles are marble architectural decorations from the Parthenon (also known as the temple of Athena) in Athens. They date from between 447BC and 432BC. One of the central aspects of the sculptures is a 75-metre-long section of frieze which depicts the procession of the Panathenaic festival (the commemoration of the birthday of the goddess Athena). Around 50% of the marbles are believed to have been lost over the past 2,500 years. Most of what’s left of the marbles is displayed in the British Museum in London. The relic were taken by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century when he was the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, and have been the subject of controversy over where they should be displayed.