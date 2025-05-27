French President Emmanuel macron has spoken out after his wife Brigitte Macron was caught on camera shoving him in the face.

Speculation over na altercation between the married couple was sparked after cameras caught the moment that President Macron appeared to be pushed in his face by wife Brigitte. The moment was spotted as the couple prepared to disembark a plane in Vietnam on Sunday, May 25.

Captured by an Associated Press camera operator, the video shows the door of the plane opening, with Macron visible in the doorway and speaking to an unseen person to his right. Macron is then shoved in his face by the unseen person, who has now been confirmed to be his wife Brigitte, causing him to step back before regaining composure and waving to waiting reporters.

The footage was promoted amongst Russian state media and far-right accounts in France. Maria Zakharova, the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson, claimed that Macron had received “a right hook” from his wife in a post on Social media site Telegram.

Macron has since broken his silence on the footage, telling reporters that the couple were “joking and teasing”. He said: “There’s a video showing me joking and teasing my wife and somehow that becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe, with people even coming up with theories to explain it.”

He added that speculation has been rife over footage involving him, including a recent video that spread on social media accusing the French president of quickly hiding a bag of cocaine during an EU leaders meeting. He said that people “have thought I shared a bag of cocaine, tussled with the Turkish president, now that I’m having a domestic dispute with my wife … None of this is true. Everyone needs to calm down.”

Acknowledging the way that the footage had been picked up by Russian and far-right media, Macron added: “The videos are all real, and yes, sometimes people tamper with them, but people are attributing all kinds of nonsense to them.”

The Élysée also attempted to downplay the severity of the altercation. A source told French newspaper Le Parisien on Monday (May 26): "It was a moment when the president and his wife were unwinding one last time before the start of the trip by having a laugh.”

Another source added: "It's a moment of complicity. It wasn't enough to give the conspiracy theorists more to chew. Russia Today and their friends are jumping on it.”