Was Emmanuel Macron slapped by his wife in Vietnam? Entourage looks to dispel rumours
Footage captured by the Associated Press on Sunday evening, 25 May, shows Macron inside the aircraft moments after landing at Hanoi airport for an official visit. As the plane doors open, Brigitte’s hands are briefly seen reaching toward Macron’s face in what some viewers interpreted as a slap.
Macron appears momentarily surprised before turning to wave outside. As the couple exits the aircraft, Macron offers his arm to his wife, who instead grips the handrail beside her.
The clip quickly gained traction online, especially on social media accounts critical of the French president.
Initially, the Elysee Palace denied the authenticity of the footage, but later acknowledged it after its legitimacy was confirmed. A source from the president’s team, speaking anonymously to AFP, said: “It was a moment when the president and his wife were unwinding one last time before the start of the trip by heckling. It was a moment of complicity.
“It wasn’t serious enough to feed the conspiracy theorists.”
The president’s Southeast Asia tour continues with stops in Indonesia and Singapore.
