A huge explosion inside a restaurant in Turkey has killed at least five people and injured dozens more.

A devastating propane tank explosion at a restaurant in Izmir, a city in western Turkey, occurred on Sunday (30 June) resulting in five deaths and 63 injuries, according to local authorities. The blast, which was captured on security cameras, wreaked havoc on the street and caused minor damage to nearby buildings.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya revealed via social media that a large number of rescue personnel were sent to the scene immediately. Izmir Governor Suleyman Elban visited the injured in hospital, announcing that 40 had already been discharged.

Authorities have apprehended a suspect believed to be connected to the incident. The individual had reportedly replaced the propane tank with a new one the day before.

Dr Cemil Tugay, the Metropolitan Municipality Mayor of Izmir, released a statement confirming necessary work would continue. It read: "Our teams continue all necessary work. We started working to meet all the needs of our citizens who were victimized in the region, including accommodation."

Tugay also confirmed a number of those injured in the attack were being treated at nearby hospitals. He said: "There are many injured people currently under treatment. Some of them are under treatment in Torbalı State Hospital, some are in private hospitals in Torbalı, and five people are under treatment in hospitals in Izmir."

Torbalı Mayor Övünç Demir added there was an evacuation process underway and prayed for those who had been injured or killed in the attack. He said: "We are evacuating the buildings and our Metropolitan Municipality is working on providing accommodation and social support.

