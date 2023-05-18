Leaders from G7 countries will meet in Japan to discuss global issues such as Ukraine and China

Japan will be welcoming world leaders from the G7 for the forum's 49th annual summit. (Credit: Getty Images)

World leaders are descending on Japan to take part in the annual G7 summit.

The UK's Rishi Sunak will meet with leaders from the US, Japan, Germany and other countries and organisations as attention turns to the global response to major issues. The summit will run from Friday 19 May until Sunday 21 May.

Joining Sunak will be US President Joe Biden, as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursual von der Leyen. Japan's Fumio Kishida is set to host proceedings.

The summit traditionally meets to discuss the biggest global issues facing the world at that point. This year, there is much to be discussed, with the ongoing war in Ukraine and other threats posed by countries such as China.

Here's everything you need to know about the summit.

Where is the G7 summit being held?

This year’s G7 summit is being held in Hiroshima, Japan at the Grand Prince Hotel Hiroshima. It is the 49th of meeting of its kind between the nations.

The G7 presidency rotates between members of the forum, with the country holding the presidency traditionally hosting the annual summit in their country each year.

Which countries are taking part in the 2023 G7 summit?

All G7 countries are participating in this year’s summit. This list includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union (EU) and the host, Japan.

In addition to this, non-G7 countries are invited to participate in discussions, with representatives from each country joining the summit. This year’s invitees include Australia, Brazil, India, Ukraine, the United Nations and the World Health Organisation, among others.

What will be the big talking points of the 2023 G7 summit?

Unsurprisingly, the topics of the Ukraine war and China are likely to dominate discussions at the summit this year. Countries in the G7 have continued to pledge their support for Ukraine after Russia invaded the country almost 15 months ago.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has continued his plea for additional military aid ahead of an expected Ukraine counter-offensive this spring. Discussions may revolve around what additional support the nations can provide to Ukraine, while also discussing the impact of the war on issues such as trade and global supply lines.

Additionally, attention may turn to the response against Russia - a former member when the group was known as G8 - with sanctions already in place. The ongoing impact of this on global trade is likely to be discussed.

China has become an increasingly contentious subject for the G7 members. Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss appealed to her successor Rishi Sunak to designate the country a security threat to the UK while on a visit to Taiwan.

The risk of a conflict in Taiwan has been increasing, with China bolstering its military prowess in the East China Sea and Taiwan Strait and running regular military drills on the coast of the island nation.

In addition to this, fears have been raised over China’s influence and power via tech apps such as TikTok. The video sharing app has been banned for use on the mobile devices of government officials in the UK, with the US taking similar measures and the state of Montana issuing a full-on blackout of the app for its residents by 2024.

Opinions within the group may clash over China. The country remains a huge source of international trade, and some countries are less inclined to cut ties completely or to sour relations. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Beijing last month and placed emphasis on the EU pulling further away from the US, rather than China.