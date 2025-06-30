A girl reportedly fell from the 4th deck of a Disney cruise, prompting her father to jump in the water after her.

The incident is said to have happened on board a Disney Dream cruise on Sunday, June 29 as the vessel was returning to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Passengers on-board were returning from a four-day trip in the Bahamas.

One passenger took to social media, where he revealed that the ‘man overboard’ alarm was heard by passengers on board the ship, saying on social media: “We are on the Disney Dream at sea today and just witnessed a first on a cruise. A little girl fell overboard and her dad jumped overboard to try to save her. Man overboard calls went up immediately. The Disney crew went into action asap. Lots of praying folks on this ship!”

He added that both the girl and her father were successfully rescued after emergency teams jumped into action.

A Disney Cruise Line spokesperson told Fox 35 Orlando: "The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes.

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols."

The ship on which the girl and her father were travelling is known to have plexiglass barriers, and it is currently unknown how the girl initially went overboard.