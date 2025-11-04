A young influencer was shot dead in the street after posting gossip about her ex-boyfriend on social media.

Flavia Pereira Damaceno, 23, who ran a local gossip page on social media, was gunned down on the street in Arinos, a town in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, while standing outside a friend’s house on the evening of October 23.

She was hit six times by .40-calibre bullets and died at the scene despite the arrival of paramedics.

A 16-year-old girl who was with her was grazed by one of the shots and later told police that two men arrived on a blue motorcycle and opened fire without removing their helmets.

The attackers reportedly continued to shoot even after Flavia fell to the ground before fleeing on the bike.

According to witnesses, the posts that may have provoked the killing contained offensive remarks about her ex-boyfriend and his family, including one that mentioned intimate details about him.

Investigators said the main suspect, identified as Pablo Daniel Gomes da Silva, was the brother of the current girlfriend of Flavia’s ex-partner, named locally as Samuel Sirqueira dos Santos, also known as “Samuel Preto”.

Police said Gomes da Silva was found shortly afterwards playing pool in a nearby bar, where officers also located a blue motorcycle matching witness descriptions, with its engine still warm.

The owner of the bike, named only as Andre, initially denied involvement but later admitted to having lent it to the suspect at the time of the shooting.

Gomes da Silva denied carrying out the killing but admitted using the motorcycle. Authorities said he was arrested in the act and taken into custody.

Forensic teams recovered shell casings from the scene and confirmed six gunshot wounds on the victim’s body. Police said the evidence points to a crime motivated by jealousy and retaliation over online posts.

