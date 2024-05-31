Gran Canaria: Tourist, 57, plunges 100 metres to her death after falling from popular beauty spot Roque Nublo on walk with her daughter
A holidaymaker has plunged to her death after falling 100 metres from a popular clifftop in Gran Canaria, the Roque Nublo. The 57-year-old Belgian tourist took the fall at the Roque Nublo which is one of the highest points on the island of Gran Canaria and a popular walking destination.
The incident occurred just after 1pm on Monday (27 May) while the woman was walking with her daughter. Her daughter called emergency services after her mother tragically fell from the height.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, who arrived by helicopter, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Rescue crews managed to recover the tourist's body and bring it to a helipad at Pozo de las Nieves, another mountain point on the island, where it was placed under judicial authority pending official identification and an autopsy.
Sources from the Spanish Guardia Civil told Spain's EFE news agency the fall was accidental. A Canary Islands Government statement read: "At 1.17pm, the Canary Islands Government's Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (CECOES) received a call that a person had fallen in the Roque Nublo area.
“112 immediately activated the necessary emergency resources. Rescuers from the GES helicopter reached the victim, who had fallen from a great height, and found that she had injuries that were incompatible with life.
"After the corresponding authorisation, they recovered the body of the deceased woman and transferred it to the heli-surface of Pozo de Las Nieves where it was placed at the disposal of the judicial authorities.
“The SUC medical helicopter landed at the Roque Nublo base but, after confirmation of the death of the deceased, left the scene. Firefighters from the Gran Canaria Emergency Consortium and the Guardia Civil took part in the operation deployed in the area."
