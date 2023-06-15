Ioannis Zafiropoulos, deputy Mayor of Kalamata, where survivors were taken, said he believed there were “more than 500 people” on board

A fishing boat carrying migrants trying to reach Europe capsized and sank on Wednesday (14 June) off the coast of Greece, authorities said. In one of the worst disasters of its kind this year, at least 79 people have died and many more are missing.

Coast guard, navy and merchant vessels and aircraft fanned out for a vast search-and-rescue operation which continued overnight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s unclear how many passengers from the boat are missing, but some initial reports have suggested hundreds of people may have been aboard when the boat went down far from shore.

Bags with bodies are pictured in a coast guard vessel before at the port in Kalamata, Greece on June 14, 2023, after a boat sank. (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Greece’s caretaker Prime Minister, Ioannis Sarmas, declared three days of national mourning, “with our thoughts on all the victims of the ruthless smugglers who exploit human unhappiness”.

Coast guard spokesman Nikos Alexiou told state ERT TV that it was impossible to accurately estimate the number of passengers. He said it appeared that the 25- to 30-meter (80- to 100-foot) vessel capsized after people abruptly moved to one side.

“The outer deck was full of people, and we presume that the interior [of the vessel] would also have been full,” he said. “It looks as if there was a shift among the people who were crammed on board, and it capsized.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid claims of not doing enough to help, a coast guard statement said efforts by its own ships and merchant vessels to assist the boat were refused, with passengers on board reportedly saying they wanted to continue to Italy.

Coast guard officials said the trawler’s engines broke down around 1.40am on Wednesday, and just under an hour later, the ship started to list abruptly from side to side before capsizing. The ship sank 10 to 15 minutes later, the statement said.

Ioannis Zafiropoulos, deputy Mayor of the southern port city of Kalamata, where survivors were taken, said that his information indicated there were “more than 500 people” on board.

Authorities said 104 people were rescued after the sinking in international waters about 45 miles southwest of Greece’s southern Peloponnese peninsula. The spot is close to the deepest part of the Mediterranean Sea, and depths of up to 17,000 feet (5,200 meters) could hamper any effort to locate a sunken vessel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twenty-five survivors ranging in age from 16 to 49 were hospitalised with hypothermia or fever.

At the port of Kalamata, around 70 exhausted survivors bedded down in sleeping bags and blankets provided by rescuers in a large warehouse, while paramedics set up tents outside for anyone who needed first aid.

Katerina Tsata, head of a Red Cross volunteer group in Kalamata, said the migrants were also given psychological support.

“They suffered a very heavy blow, both physical and mental,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rescue volunteer Constantinos Vlachonikolos said nearly all the survivors were men.

“They were very worn out. How could they not be?” he said.

Rescuers said many of the people pulled from the water could not swim and were clutching debris. The coast guard said none had life jackets.

Survivors of a shipwreck stand at a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, on June 15, 2023, after a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank in international waters in the Ionian Sea. (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Greek coast guard said 79 bodies have been recovered so far. Survivors included 30 people from Egypt, 10 from Pakistan, 35 from Syria and two Palestinians, the agency said.

The Italy-bound boat was believed to have left the Tobruk area in eastern Libya — a country plunged into chaos following a Nato-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime autocrat Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Human traffickers have benefited from the instability, and made Libya one of the main departure points for people attempting to reach Europe on smuggler’s boats.