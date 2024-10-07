Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new mayor of the capital of Mexico’s violence plagued state of Guerrero was brutally killed just six days after taking office, with images of a decapitated head - believed to be his - circulating on social media.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The death of Alejandro Arcos, 43, the mayor of Chilpancingo, was confirmed by the state’s governor Evelyn Salgado who expressed her outrage over the violent killing.

The gruesome pictures, shared via messaging app WhatsApp and now widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), showed the severed head placed on top of a pick-up truck. Although the authenticity of the images could not be independently verified, the official confirmation of Arcos' murder soon followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Governor Salgado said in a statement shared on social media: “His loss mourns the entire Guerrero society and fills us with indignation”. Chilpancingo is a city of approximately 280,000 people in the violence-ridden state of Guerrero, in southwestern Mexico.

Alejandro Arcos, the mayor of Chilpancingo, was brutally killed just days after taking office. | Facebook/Alejandro Arcos

His family has since paid tribute following his death. They wrote on Facebook: “Alejandro Arcos Catalan, a man whose life was marked by his unwavering commitment to peace, unity and service to others, leaves us a legacy of hope and love, an example of tireless devotion to his community and his family.

“His spirit will continue to guide us, reminding us always the importance of building a more just and peaceful world.We deeply appreciate the support and affection received at this time. In his memory, let us continue his mission of unity, peace and hope,values he always defended with all his being.With love,Arcs Catalan and Arcs Solís families.”

Guerrero's state attorney general's office has launched an investigation into Arcos' murder, which comes amid growing violence in the region. His assassination took place just days after the city's newly appointed secretary, Francisco Tapia, was shot to death.