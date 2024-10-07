Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands have been raised for a ‘beautiful’ young model who died suddenly at home.

Wedding dress model Andreja Siaucilaite, 20, was identified by her mum following the incident in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk on Tuesday (October 1). An inquest heard her cause of death was given as “fatal pressure on neck”. The full hearing was adjourned until next year by senior coroner Jacqueline Lake.

A GoFundMe has since been launched to help her mum with her funeral costs and has so far raised over £12,000. Lucas Jordan, who set up the page, said: "We are the closest friends of Andrejas just trying to do whatever we can to help her mum out with all the associated costs that will come while trying to give Andreja the send of she truly deserves.

"Any donation small or large will help and any money left over after the funeral will be shared amongst the charities that have helped Andreja with her battle. Anyone that knows Andreja will know how much of an amazing person and how much of an inspiration she was to everyone who’s life she touched."

Friends have also paid tribute for her, with many describing her as “beautiful girl, inside and out”. One wrote on Facebook: “Absolutely heart breaking. A beautiful girl inside and out…forever young. My thoughts and prayers are with Andreja Siaucilaite’s family and friends!”

Another wrote: “I’m still struggling to believe that you’re no longer with us. No amount of words can make up for the beautiful person that you were. Andreja was beautiful inside and out. She was truly one of a kind, she was always there during my toughest moments and never failed to make me smile.

“All our moments together were filled with laughter. Even though we drifted as we got older and life got tougher you always had a special place in my heart. Someone like Andreja only comes around once in your life and if you ever get to experience a friendship like this cherish it with your whole heart. I’m going to miss you so much. I hope you are now at peace and free from all the hurt you suffered. I’ll never forget you. I love you. My forever best friend.”