Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Portuguese guard dog who was allegedly 31 when he died has been posthumously stripped of his title, over concerns about his real age.

On Thursday (22 February), Guinness World Records revealed it had ruled against Bobi keeping his 'World's oldest dog' record., saying that after a thorough investigation, it “no longer has the evidence it needs to support Bobi’s claim as the record holder”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bobi had lived on a farm in the village of Conqueiros in Portugal with his owner, Leonel Costa. The pup was a Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed with an average life expectancy of about 10 to 14 years.

Bobi, a Rafeiro do Alentejo, was allegedly 31 when he died last October (Photo: Guinness World Records/PA Wire)

AP reports he was proclaimed to be the world’s oldest living dog, and oldest dog ever, back in February 2023. Said to have been born on May 11, 1992, Bobi died last October.

GWR's director of records Mark McKinley said they opened an investigation after concerns were raised by vets and other experts, both privately and publicly, and they faced questions from the media. “We take tremendous pride in ensuring as best we can the accuracy and integrity of all our record titles,” he said in a statement. The group had suspended Bobi's title - pending their review - last month.

“We of course require evidence for all Guinness World Records titles we monitor, often a minimum of two statements from witnesses and subject experts,” Mr McKinley continued. He said they also considered pictures, video and, where appropriate, data provided by technology relevant to the achievement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, a lack of evidence from Bobi’s microchip data left GWR with no conclusive evidence of his date of birth. In an emailed statement in January, his owner defended the title, saying Guinness World Records had spent a year checking the record claim.