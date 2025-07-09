Nine people were killed on Wednesday morning after the Mujpur Gambhira bridge in Padra, Gujarat, collapsed and broke into two pieces, sending several vehicles plunging into the Mahisagar River.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bridge, which connects the towns of Padra and Anand, gave way without warning. Images from the scene show the structure split in half.

"Pictures reveal Mujpur Gambhira bridge breaking into two pieces," officials confirmed. Five people have been rescued so far and search operations are ongoing, led by two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the survivors is truck driver Ganpatisinh Rajput, who told local television that the bridge “used to vibrate when the vehicles passed from there.” He is currently being treated at SSG Hospital, where most of the injured were taken.

Ten people, including two children, were killed on Wednesday morning after the Mujpur Gambhira bridge in Padra, Gujarat, collapsed and broke into two pieces, sending several vehicles plunging into the Mahisagar River. | X

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on X (formerly Twitter) that “experts in the field of engineering and bridge reconstruction have been sent to the accident spot.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the victims’ families and announced ₹2 lakh (approximately £1,700) ex-gratia for each bereaved family and ₹50,000 (£428) for the injured.

According to records, the bridge was built in 1985 and had undergone recent repairs. However, a 2022 letter from Vadodara District Panchayat member Harshadsinh Chandubhai Parmar had already warned the district engineer that the structure was in a “dilapidated condition” and requested that test reports be made public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest disaster has renewed scrutiny of Gujarat's infrastructure, with critics pointing out a string of similar incidents in recent years, including the 2022 Morbi bridge collapse that killed over 132 people.