Kilauea volcano has begun shooting lava into the air once again on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has been erupting on and off for nearly two months since it burst into life on December 23. The eruption has been taking place at the volcano’s summit crater inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. No residential areas have been threatened by lava.

The latest release of molten rock began at 8.22pm on Wednesday (19 February), with fountains of lava reaching 300 to 400 feet (91 to 122 metres) spurting out of the volcano’s north vent. This is the 10th episode of eruptive activity since December 23, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

Earlier episodes have lasted 13 hours to eight days, with pauses in between. Episode nine ended on the morning of February 12. People have been flocking to overlook sites inside the national park for views of the eruption.

Kilauea volcano has begun shooting lava into the air once again on the Big Island of Hawaii. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Kilauea is about 200 miles (320km) southeast of Honolulu. The US Geological Survey warned of volcanic gas and glass fragments wafting downwind of the volcano. Previous eruptions have lasted from hours to over a week.

The eruption last week saw lava fountains from Kilauea's north vent reach heights of 330 feet during the early hours with a slow effusion of lava from the south vent later. The lava fountains from the north vent averaged heights between 160 and 200 feet. The lava flow reached about half a mile across Halemaʻumaʻu crater, which is part of the much larger Kilauea caldera at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.