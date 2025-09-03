Hurricane Lorena has formed in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula.

Forecasters have issued a tropical storm warning, and the storm is expected to move parallel to the coast before making landfall. Lorena is currently sitting as a Category 1 storm, with it expected to strengthen in the next 24 hours. T

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami is forecasting heavy rain up to 15 inches. Forecasters said the track of Lorena is still uncertain.

Lorena has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is about 120 miles south of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as of Wednesday. The storm is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by Friday.

Widespread rain is expected across parts of Mexico, Arizona and New Mexico. The National Hurricane Center said heavy rains were expected to begin affecting Baja California Sur by Wednesday and southwestern Sonora on Thursday.

The storm is also projected to contribute to heavy rainfall in Arizona from late Wednesday through Friday. Officials caution that the deluge could trigger life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, particularly in areas of higher terrain. In Arizona, isolated to scattered flash flooding events are possible through Friday, the agency said.

The NHC reported that Lorena had the potential to intensify rapidly through Wednesday while remaining offshore. However, it is expected to weaken as it approaches the Baja California peninsula on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile Hurricane Kiko is also sitting in the Pacific as a Category 2 storm. It is about 1,700 miles east of Hawaii.

As of now, Kiko is not making any threat to land but is expected to become a major hurricane by Wednesday.