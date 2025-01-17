Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former World Cup-winning cricketer Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to a combined 21 years in corruption case.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imran Khan had been detained since August 2023 and he and his wife Bushra Bibi were accused of receiving a parcel of land as a bribe from a real estate tycoon through the Al-Qadirm Trust, which the pair had set up while he was in office.

After he was convicted, Imran Khan said that he would “neither make any deal nor seek any relief." Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, has been on bail since last October and has been given a sentence of seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to jail, when did he marry Jemima Goldsmith, does he have kids? September 2002, Jemima Khan (R) wife of Pakistan's cricket legend turned politician Imran Khan, reads her prepared statement in local Urdu language as Khan looks on during a public rally to boost her husband's election campaign in Islamabad. Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

When did Imran Khan marry Bushra Bibi?

The couple married on January 1, 2018. Imrain Khan previously told the Mail on Sunday that he "did not catch a glimpse of my wife's face until after we were married.”

Has Imran Khan been married before?

Yes. In January 2015, Imran Khan married television anchor and British Pakistani journalist Reham Khan, their marriage ended in divorce only nine months later in October 2015.

Who was Imran Khan’s first wife?

Imran Khan’s first wife was Jemima Goldsmith. She is the daughter of the late James Goldsmith and Lady Annabel Goldsmith. Imran Khan married Jemima Goldsmith in a traditional Pakistani wedding ceremony in Paris on May 16, 1995.They married again in a civil ceremony a month later at the Richmond registry office, followed by a reception which was held at the home of the Goldsmiths.

Jemima Khan was 21 years old when she married Imran Khan. On June 22, 2004, the couple announced they had divorced after a nine-year marriage. The couple share two sons, Suleiman and Qasim.