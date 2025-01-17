Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Pakistan court has sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife to 14 and seven years in jail respectively.

The court found them guilty of corruption, his lawyers and officials said. The two were accused of accepting a gift of land from a real estate tycoon in exchange for laundered money when Mr Khan was in power.

The court has also fined Mr Khan Rs 1 million (£2,930) and ordered his wife to pay half that amount. According to prosecutors, Mr Khan allowed the businessman Malik Riaz to pay fines that were imposed on him in a separate case out of the laundered amount of £190m ($240m).

The amount was returned by the British authorities to Pakistan in 2022 to be deposited to the national exchequer. Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party insists the land was not for personal gain, and instead was meant for a spiritual educational institution.

The funds were allegedly redirected for the personal benefit of the businessman who helped Bibi and Khan to set up a university. Khan has denied wrongdoing and insisted since his arrest in 2023 that all the charges against him are a plot by rivals to keep him from returning to office.

The 72-year-old, also a World Cup-winning cricketer, was removed from office in 2022 by a vote of no confidence. He has been in prison since August 2023 and says he has faced more than 150 criminal cases. Including the Al Qadir Trust corruption case, Mr Khan has been charged with graft and misuse of power, and has also been accused of inciting violence against the state after being removed from office.

He has either been acquitted or had his sentences suspended in most cases, except for one charge of inciting supporters to rampage through military facilities to protest against his arrest on 9 May 2023. Mr Khan's latest conviction comes just a day after the PTI held formal reconciliatory talks with the government.