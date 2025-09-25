A young couple who have almost 7m Instagram followers between them were ambushed by eight armed men who stole their car and valuables when they slowed down for a speed radar.

Singer Diogo Melim and his wife influencer Nanda Caroll were attacked in Barra da Tijuca, in the southwest zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 17.

They said the assault happened after they slowed for a speed radar when four motorcycles blocked their car. According to their account on social media, some of the men were carrying guns and ordered them out of the vehicle.

The thieves stole the car a mobile phone, a wedding ring, and a pair of recently bought imported glasses.

Diogo said they had been returning from a birthday party at the time of the robbery. He added that they were forced to get out of the car after attempts to resist briefly delayed their exit.

Nanda described the experience as "horrible" and said the men used intimidation during the robbery.

Neither was injured in the attack but both later spoke about the psychological impact. The singer added: "We just got married, moved in together, started our life. This takes a toll on our spirits. But it is what it is. We'll overcome it as we always do, together."

The 16th DP in Barra da Tijuca is investigating the incident.

