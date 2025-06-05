Jordan Johnson-Doyle: Missing British backpacker found dead in Malaysia lift shaft
Malaysian police have confirmed that the body found in a lift shaft in the city of Kuala Lumpur on June 5 is that of missing backpacker Jordan Michael John Johnson-Doyle.
The discovery was made at a construction site where authorities found trace of Jordan's last movements before he went missing on May 27.
He was last seen at a pub attending quiz night. An employee reportedly recalled seeing him there but did not know what happened to him afterwards.
Friends and family later reported him the young software engineer missing when they could not reach his phone. Local police launched an extensive search which led them to the construction site, where they found his body lying face-down in the flooded shaft with most of his clothes gone.
A relative confirmed his identity thanks to a tattoo. An autopsy later revealed that the cause of death was a chest injury resulting from a fall from height.
Kuala Lumpur police chief Rusdi Isa stated: "No criminal elements were found at the scene. The case has been classified as sudden death."
The incident is under further investigation.
Story: NewsX
