Karol Rosalin: Brazilian model with 2m Instagram followers is hospitalised after bikini shoot on snowy mountain in Argentina
The incident happened in Bariloche, a city in the Patagonian region of Argentina, where temperatures were around -5ºC. It was reported on August 25.
Images shared on Instagram show 26-year-old Karol Rosalin, who last year was named the woman with the "perfect body" by Playboy Australia based on an AI analysis, standing in the snow wearing only a bikini while on holiday.
She later explained to her nearly 2 million followers that the idea came from a trend she wanted to join.
Karol said the wind chill made it feel even colder than the recorded temperature and compared the sensation to being inside a refrigerator. After the shoot, she began to feel unwell and sought medical help.
She explained that she lost all feeling in her buttocks and was frightened by what was happening, so she went to the emergency department.
She also told followers that her body fat percentage was measured at seven per cent, which she believed had contributed to her condition.
Karol said the low body fat meant her body did not have enough protection against the cold, and she thought this had made the freezing process faster.
Bariloche is a popular tourist destination in southern Argentina, known for its natural beauty and mountain landscapes.
Story: NewsX