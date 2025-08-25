This is the moment three giant monitor lizards battled for dominance in a vicious clash that left one of the mini dinosaur-like creatures with a bloody gash on its neck.

A visitor captured dramatic footage of the prolonged fight during a trip to the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve in Singapore on August 16.

The clash happened near the Visitor Centre, where 56-year-old Hemanth Kumar Tholappa, a frequent visitor, was drawn to the sounds of loud thrashing coming from the water.

When he looked towards the lake, he saw three large monitor lizards battling each other in what appeared to be a fierce territorial struggle, and he immediately began recording the encounter.

He later uploaded the footage to Facebook, where it shows the reptiles wrestling violently in the water, with one of the animals clearly displaying a deep cut across its neck.

Hemanth explained that the wound appeared to have been caused or worsened when the injured lizard struck the metal beams beneath the adjoining platform as it struggled in the fight.

The injured lizard, which had previously been dominant, was suddenly outnumbered and eventually overpowered.

Hemanth later told local media: "I almost thought it was going to drown, but then the animal recovered. The other two continued fighting after moving away from the wounded lizard."

Three monitor lizards fight for dominance at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve in Singapore, Aug. 16, 2025. One sustained a deep laceration on its neck. (Hemanth Kumar/Newsflash/NX) | Hemanth Kumar/Newsflash/NX

Although there was blood, the confrontation did not appear to be a full-on fight to the death.

Hemanth explained: "What I observed and learned from this experience at the reserve is that, in most cases, the lizards don’t really harm one another. They may engage in multiple bouts before a winner is decided."

He said the struggle lasted more than two hours – far longer than any wildlife scuffle he had previously witnessed there.

When he asked an NParks volunteer about it, the staff admitted the spectacle was "truly remarkable" and something they had never seen before.

