A withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson, in Southern Ukraine could take several weeks

Russia has said it is withdrawing its troops from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. Russian military leaders have said they will withdraw from the city and form a new defensive line on the east bank of the Dnieper river.

However, Ukrainian leaders have been cautious as to whether this has actually taken place yet. The country’s officials have warned for weeks that any announcement of a Russian retreat should be treated sceptically.

They have accused Moscow of plotting to lure Ukrainian troops into an ambush and said Russian soldiers have donned civilian clothes in an effort to melt into the city’s population.

Moscow took Kherson soon after the invasion on 24 February — the only provincial capital it has captured — and illegally annexed the wider region of the same name in September.

A forced pull-out from the city would mark one of Russia’s worst setbacks and recapturing Kherson could allow Ukraine to win back lost territory in the south, including Crimea, which Moscow illegally seized in 2014. A Russian retreat could lead to domestic pressure on the Kremlin to escalate the conflict. But what is happening in Kherson, has Russia withdrawn its troops, and what’s been said?

What is happening in Kherson?

The Russian Defence Ministry reported there was a “manoeuvre of units of the Russian group” to the opposite side of the Dnieper River from where Kherson lies, a day after ordering a withdrawal.

Ukraine’s armed forces commander-in-chief, Valeriy Zaluzhny, said that “the enemy had no other choice but to resort to fleeing”, since Kyiv’s army has “destroyed logistical routes and supply system, disrupted the system of the enemy’s military command” in the area. Still, he said that Ukrainian military could not confirm or deny that Russian forces were indeed withdrawing from Kherson.

And another senior Ukrainian official offered another reason to be wary of any pullback: Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak alleged Russian forces had laid mines throughout Kherson, saying they wanted to turn it into a “city of death”.

A damaged building in the Kherson region pictured at the start of November. Russian troops are said to have begun a withdrawal from the city of Kherson.

The Ukrainian army has said it has made gains over the past day around Kherson saying they have taken back the town of Snihurivka, which lies around 30 miles north of the city.

Ukraine says it has made pushes on two fronts near Kherson with gains of 7km in the past day. Ukraine’s commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhny said Ukrainian troops had moved forward on two fronts on the western bank of the Dnieper, and taken control of 12 settlements.

While according to reports a video message posted by another official said the Russian-occupied part of the Mykolaiv region was cleared of Russian troops.

Have Russian troops withdrawn?

Although it’s not clear if Russian troops have left yet, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said it would be a “significant psychological blow” for Russian troops if they left the southern city. He was speaking at a meeting of ministers from the Joint Expeditionary Force nations in Edinburgh.

Discussing Kherson, he said the city is the only major objective Russia had managed to take and hold during the war. Mr Wallace said: “It must be quite a significant psychological blow that the one objective they did manage to capture, they have announced their intention to leave.

“Of course this is Russia, so we haven’t yet seen them leave en masse. We will believe it when we see it and I think we should all be cautious, as (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelensky was, that there is still Russian tricks and all sorts of things.

“But if they do pull out of Kherson it does beg that broader question of what was it all for? What was all the tens of thousands of deaths for when every one of their major objectives they have failed to hold or capture since February.” The world should not be grateful if Russia hands back “stolen property”, he added.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said a day earlier that he believed a retreat was under way.

“The initial indicators are they are in fact doing it. They made the public announcement they’re doing it. I believe they’re doing it in order to preserve their force to re-establish defensive lines south of the (Dnieper) River, but that remains to be seen,” he said at The Economic Club of New York.

A map showing areas held or regained by Ukraine and placed under Russian control.

How long would a retreat take?

Gen Milley said Russia had amassed 20,000 to 30,000 troops in Kherson and a full retreat could take several weeks. While an analyst noted that the Ukrainian army has been systematically destroying bridges and roads for several months, making a quick transfer of Russian troops from one side of the river to the other an impossibility.

“The main question is whether the Ukrainians will give the Russians the opportunity to calmly withdraw, or fire at them during the crossing to the left bank,” Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said.

“With the rapid withdrawal of troops, the Russians are at great risk. The bridges are in very poor condition — the personnel can be taken out on boats, but the equipment needs to be taken out only on barges and pontoons, and this is very easily shelled by the Ukrainian army.”

A think tank that tracks the war also said the withdrawal appeared genuine. “The Russian withdrawal from the west bank of the (Dnieper) is unlikely to be a trap meant to lure Ukrainian troops into costly combat near Kherson City,” the Institute for the Study of War wrote in an update.