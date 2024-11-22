Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Authorities in Laos have detained a hostel owner and manager after the death of at least six people were linked to poisoning from tainted alcohol shots, including one British woman.

Vang Vieng’s Tourism Police has said that a “number of people” have been held over as the investigation into the deadly alcohol poisonings continue. No charges have been filed as of yet.

Staff at the Nana Backpacker Hostel confirmed that the establishment's owner and manager were among those taken in by police. The hostel is currently still operating but not checking in any new guests.

It comes as it was confirmed that a second Australian teenager has died after consuming the tainted alcohol. Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the death of a 19-year-old citizen, named in local media as Bianca Jones, who had been moved to a Thai hospital for treatment before succumbing to the poisoning.

Holly Bowles had been “fighting for her life” alongside her friend at the hospital, but the 19-year-old’s death was also confirmed on Friday morning. In a statement to Australian news outlet 7News, the family of Ms Bowles said: “It is with broken hearts and we are so sad to say that our beautiful girl Holly is now at peace.”

The death toll now stands at at least six people, with British tourist Simone White among this number. The British Foreign office confirmed that the 28-year-old woman, of Orpington, Kent, had died from a suspected methanol poisoning in Laos. Other casualties include an American tourist and two Danish tourists, with a number of people still receiving treatment in hospital.