A university student tragically slipped and fell to her death in Yosemite National Park while hiking with her father, who is now calling for enhanced safety measures to prevent similar incidents.

On July 13, Grace Rohloff, a 20-year-old University of Arizona student, embarked on a hike with her father, Jonathan Rohloff, in the iconic Californian park but their 16-mile trek took a tragic turn despite being experienced hikers.

The pair had obtained a permit to hike the Half Dome and were warned of an incoming storm by a ranger two days before their hike on July 11. However, seeing only a few clouds, they decided to proceed on their hike at around 8am on July 13. By noon, they reached the base of Half Dome's cables and continued their ascent under clear skies.

Suddenly, a severe thunderstorm hit as they neared the summit. Jonathan described the situation to SFGate: "A black cloud was rolling in like gangbusters. I was like, 'We have got to get down now, because we don’t want to be up here with any rain'. It rolled in literally out of nowhere."

Gracie Rohloff and her father Jonathan Rohloff were both experienced hikes (Facebook) | Facebook

The storm caused a delay as other hikers ahead of them moved slowly. Grace expressed concerns about her slippery shoes, and Jonathan encouraged her to take it one step at a time. Tragically, Grace slipped during their descent.

Jonathan recalled: "She just slid off to the side, right by me, down the mountain. It happened so fast. I tried to reach my hand up, but she was already gone.”

Despite his immediate descent and efforts to reach her, the steep terrain made it impossible. Grace fell approximately 200 to 300 feet. Jonathan called 911 and desperately called out to his daughter, hoping for a sign that she could hear him.

Other hikers supported Jonathan, praying with him while park ranger Shawna Daly stayed by his side as rescue helicopters attempted to reach Grace. A coroner later confirmed that Grace had died from a severe head fracture sustained during the fall.

Jonathan noted the report was “comforting” to know his daughter “didn't have to suffer”. Following this tragedy, Jonathan has called for better safety measures on the Half Dome cables.

He said: "This is my first time, and my last time doing Half Dome because it is unnecessarily dangerous up there. It’s not going to bring my daughter back, but I would like to strongly advocate for a safer way to get to the top of Half Dome."