The woman who was believed to be the world’ oldest person has died at the age of 117, her family has confirmed.

Maria Branyas was took up the mantle of the oldest living person in the world according to Guinness World Records following the death of 118-year-old French nun Lucile Randon in January 2023. Ms Branyas’ family confirmed her death on her X account (formerly Twitter), saying in a statement: "Maria Branyas has left us. She has gone the way she wanted: in her sleep, at peace, and without pain.

“A few days ago she told us: ‘One day I will leave here. I will not try coffee again, nor eat yogurt, nor caress the Fairy..., I will also leave my memories, my reflections... and I will cease to exist in this body. One day I don't know, but it's very close, this long journey will be over. Death will find me worn out from having lived so long, but I want it to find me smiling, free and satisfied.’ We will always remember her for her advice and kindness.”

Ms Branyas passed away at her nursing home in Catalonia, Spain on August 19, as confirmed by Gerontology Research Group, which verifies the age of people over 110 years old. She was the eight-oldest person, with a verifiable age, in history at the age of 117 years and 168 days at the time of her death.

She previously spoke about what she believed contributed to her long life, which included “order, tranquillity, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity, and staying away from toxic people.” She added: “I think longevity is also about being lucky. Luck and good genetics.”

Born on March 4, 1907 in San Francisco, Ms Branyas was born to Spanish immigrants, with he family living in both Texas and New Orleans before moving back to their home country in 1915. She previously spoke about her memories of cross the Atlantic Ocean amidst the First World War.

In 2020, Ms Branyas also became the oldest Covid-19 survivor after she contracted the virus but made a full recovery in only a few days, a record which would later be broken by former world’s oldest person Ms Randon.

Ms Branyas is survived by two children, 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. The newest oldest living person is Japan’s 116-year-old Tomiko Itooka, according to the Gerontology Research Group.