One of the world's oldest men has died aged 111 in Warwickshire.

John Farringdon, who lived at Cubbington Mill Care Home in Leamington Spa, celebrated his birthday on 7 June with the help of an Abba tribute act. The care home said he died peacefully earlier this week.

Mr Farringdon, born just a year after the Titanic sank, and was the third oldest man in the world, according to the Gerontology Research Group. A spokesperson for the care home said Mr Farringdon would be "profoundly missed" by everyone who knew him.

The spokesperson said: "John’s life was a testament to resilience. His lifelong beliefs and values included forgiveness, chivalry, truthfulness and optimism. He was courageous, strong, and a true gentleman. John led an incredible life."

Mr Farringdon worked at Ford Motor Company for 40 years, carried a baton in the Commonwealth Games relay, and met the Red Arrows at Ragley Hall. Before working for Ford, Mr Farringdon had been a typewriter mechanic.

The politics fan also met former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Number 10 Downing Street, having been invited to attend Prime Minister's Questions by Jeremy Wright, the Conservative MP for Kenilworth and Southam. At the time, Mr Farringdon said: "I've seen it on TV so many times and it seems so different, it's such a large room. We had a lovely, lovely day."

The care home added: "And let’s not forget, he was a Dancing Queen fan of Abba! Our thoughts are with John's family and friends during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences and offer our support as we honour the memory of a truly exceptional individual."