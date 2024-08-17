Rapper BeatKing: American rapper who had viral TikTok song 'Then Leave' dies aged 39 pulmonary embolism - cause of death explained
The star, whose real name is Justin Riley, was rushed to hospital on Thursday (15 August) after he fainted during a morning takeover of a radio show, according to TMZ. He passed away later that same day with his two daughters by his side, a representative told the outlet.
According to the NHS, a pulmonary embolism is when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel in your lungs and it can be life-threatening if not treated quickly. Symptoms of a pulmonary embolism include difficulty breathing that comes on suddenly, chest pain that's worse when you breathe in or coughing up blood.
Riley was also known as ClubGodzilla and for his song 'Then Leave' which went viral in 2020. His manager had confirmed his passing in an Instagram post, saying he had been “the best part of the club for over a decade”.
The post said: “Today, August 15 2024 we have lost ClubGodzilla. BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters, his music and his fans. We will love him forever.”
Other hits include 'SDAB', which featured 2Chainz and Juicy J, 'Outside' and 'Keep It Poppin' feat. Ludacris and Queendom Come. Fellow rapper Bun B shared a tribute on his own Instagram, saying: “It’s always the good ones.
“Damn this s*** hurt. Just a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father.”
In May of this year, he made an appearance during a Nicki Minaj show at the Toyota Center in Houston alongside famed rapper 50 Cent. BeatKing is survived by his two daughters.
