The holiday of Martin Luther King Jr. is taking place on the same day Donald Trump will become 47th President of the United States of America.

Although the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. was on January 15, it is celebrated this year in the United States of America on Monday, January 20. Four days after he was assassinated in 1968, legislation was introduced by US Rep. John Conyers of Michigan for a federal holiday to honour him.

The first national celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. did not take place until 1986 and it was first signed in law in 1983.

What’s open in the USA on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

According to CNN, “Major US retailers and grocers — such as Target, Walmart and Kroger — will be open on MLK Day. Wholesale retailers Costco and Sam’s Club will also be open Monday. Most major restaurant chains will be serving food, but make sure to check with local stores and restaurants for their hours.”

American civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929 - 1968) sits on a couch and speaks on the telephone after encountering a white mob protesting against the Freedom Riders in Montgomery, Alabama, May 26, 1961. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

What’s closed in the USA on Martin Luther King Jr.Day?

UPS domestic ground, air and international shipping will be closed. However there will be limited UPS Store locations open. UPS Express Critical will be available, but UPS will not be sending or delivering mail.

Will the New York Stock Exchange be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

No. Both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will not be trading and the branches of Wells Fargo, Citibank and TD Bank branches will also be closed. However, ATMS and online banking services will be open.

Who was Martin Luther King Jr.?

Martin Luther King Jr. was an American Baptist minister, activist, and political philosopher who was one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.