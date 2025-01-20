Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Donald Trump has pledged to release a slew of classified files when he enters the White House.

Speaking to thousands of supporters at a rally ahead of his inauguration taking place today (Monday 20 January), President-elect Trump promised to release a trove of hidden government files in a bid to increase government transparency. He promised details will be released within “the coming days.”

He said: “As the first step toward restoring transparency and accountability to government, we will also reverse the over-classification of government documents. And in the coming days, we are going to make public remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kenedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr”.

Trump had attempted to release these files during his first stint in office but faced considerable pushback from security officials. 95% of classified files relating to JKF’s death have already been released, CNN reports.

Lee Harvey Oswald has long been considered to former president’s killer and is believed to have acted alone. However, many still believe some details are being withheld from the public and questions remain unanswered. Trump will officially become president of the United States at today's historic inauguration ceremony, his second time entering the highest office in the United States.

When was JFK assassinated?

On November 22, 1963, at approximately 12:30 p.m., local time, President John F. Kennedy was shot in Dallas, Texas, while riding in a motorcade with his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, Texas Governor John Connally, and his wife, Nelly Connally.

Why was he assassinated?

Almost from the beginning, the killing of the popular young president was thought by many Americans to have been the result of a conspiracy rather than the act of an individual, despite findings to the contrary by the Warren Commission (1964), which was established by Kennedy’s successor, U.S. Pres. Lyndon B. Johnson, to investigate the assassination. The circumstances surrounding the assassination remain the subject of widespread speculation.