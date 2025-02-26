An Australian radio show host has been dropped from his on-air role after making controversial comments about the country’s women’s football team.

Marty Sheargold made the comments, which have been branded “disgusting”, about the Matlidas during a segment on his self-titled show on the station Triple M on Monday, February 24. The station has now confirmed that the presenter has parted way with Triple M following the uproar over his comments.

Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) chief content officer Dave Cameron said in a statement: “Triple M and Marty Sheargold have mutually agreed to part ways. Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) takes its responsibility to listeners, shareholders, and clients seriously and its programming should align with the standards and expectations of its audience.

“Right now, it’s clear this is a moment for reflection and review. Triple M, and the wider SCA network, will continue to take all necessary steps to support staff.”

Mr Cameron went on to thank Sheargold for his “contribution over the past four years”. Triple M previously apologised to listeners for the comments, saying: “We are sorry for any offence caused.”

Sheargold added: “Having mutually agreed to part ways with the Triple M Network, I fully understand the gravity of my comments. I’d like to sincerely apologise to the Matildas and the broader organisation. I would also like to thank my immediate team for their hard work and apologise for the situation they now find themselves in.”

What did Marty Sheargold say about the Matildas?

During a segment on The Marty Sheargold Show in which women’s sport and the Australian women’s nation team - nicknamed the Matildas - were being discussed, the radio show host told listeners there was “something wrong” with the national team after winning over the Australian public in the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

He added: “You know what they remind me of? Year 10 girls... All the infighting and all the friendship issues, 'the coach hates me and I hate bloody training and Michelle's being a bitch.’ Now I'm sorry to undermine the whole sport, but that's what I think of it so you can stick it up your a**e.”

His co-hosts attempted to get the conversation back on track, bringing up the SheBelieves Cup, which the Matildas are currently taking part in. However, Marty continued to dismiss the team, saying: “Oh, she believes in what? It better be men.” He then asked if Sam Kerr and her partner Kristie Mewis “play the same position”.

Marty’s sentiments continues as the conversation moved onto the Women’s Asian Cup, which Australia will be hosting in 2026. He said: “Oh god. The Asian Cup.

“I'd rather hammer a nail through the head of my penis than watch that. Got any men's sport?”

The segment has been blasted by listeners, who branded Marty’s comments “disgusting” and “sexist”. One shocked listener took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “Disgracefully sexist comments that as pointed out previously could have been heard by thousands of young girls on their way to soccer training.”

Current Matildas captain Steph Catley branded Marty’s sentiments "completely unacceptable". Governing body Football Australia also issued a statement, saying: “Football Australia is deeply disappointed by the unacceptable comments made by Marty Sheargold on Triple M regarding the CommBank Matildas.

“Such remarks not only diminish the extraordinary achievements and contributions of our women’s national football team but also fail to recognise the profound impact they have had on Australian sport and society.”

It added: “While we acknowledge the apologies issued by both Triple M and Marty Sheargold, this incident is a stark reminder of the responsibility media outlets and personalities have in fostering respectful and constructive discussions about women’s sport and its participants. Every comment, every report, and every discussion shape public perception and reinforces our society’s values toward women and girls in sport.”

While Marty and his co-hosts were missing on Wednesday after being hooked by Triple M following the controversy, the presenter still had time to cause even more outrage during his final show on Tuesday (February 25). Endometriosis campaigners have lambasted the host after he called the debilitating illness “made up” live on-air, one day after his Matildas controversy.

The condition, which sees tissue similar to that which grows inside the uterus grow outside of the uterus, causes debilitating symptoms in around 190 million women and girls worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation. One irate listener said: “First Marty Sheargold makes disgusting comments about the Matildas that he is made to apologise for and then immediately the next day claims that endometriosis is not real. Yeah f**k him and f**k Triple M Melbourne for giving him a platform.”