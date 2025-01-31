Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment a model dubbed 'Naked Girl' over her lone protests on the street against violence against women is joined by a model pal.

The pair stripped down to bikinis and lingerie to demand action over the 394 women murdered by men in Turkey in 2024.

Model Melisa Aydinalp, 24 has been attacked and verbally abused and even faced criminal charges over her protests. Police and prosecutors accused her of indecent exposure but a court threw out the charges.

Defiant Melisa says she began her protests on busy streets in Istanbul to highlight restrictions on what women can wear in her homeland. But it escalated when she saw the male violence her demos often attracted.

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, she said: "It is not easy to do this, but it's the only way to get attention on the problem of the violence that women have experienced in the past year. Somebody needs to do something because the way things are going on at the moment, men simply don't want women to be seen or be present in society."

Model and activist Melisa Aydınalp, right, and activist Ecem Guvenciler hold a protest against male violence in Beyoglu, Istanbul in Turkey, Jan. 24, 2025. The banner read "394 women in 1 year" | Newsflash/NX

According to data from the We Will Stop Femicide platform the number of female murders in Turkey reached a record level in 2024.

Nearly 400 women were killed last year alone, and 259 other were found dead in "suspicious circumstances".

Melisa told NewsX: "They [men] want women to be kept at home and stay silent and do nothing to attract attention. I've been carrying out this protest almost alone for three years and have been subject to nothing other than abuse and violence. People say I deserve to be killed because of the way I choose to dress.

"It is sad and difficult for me to have to live like this but if we don't act then nothing will change, we have to make sure that men and women are treated equally. Woman should not be made to suffer humiliation simply because they are women and because of the way they look, they should be allowed to work like men and earn money like men."

Melisa completed her high school education in Ortadogu and is now studying in the Faculty of Communication at Marmara University.

Melisa Aydinalp | @melissaydinalp/Newsflash/NX

Melisa, who participated in the Best Model of Turkey competition in 2019, is best known for her modelling career and for advocating for women's rights. In her latest protest on January 24, Melisa is seen striding down the pavement, blowing a whistle, and wearing a pink swimsuit to attract attention.

Her friend, the model Ecem Guvenciler, was wearing a white bikini. One of them is carrying a sign saying that 364 women were murdered last year. The other holds a sign demanding that those responsible for inactivity and for failing to protect women's rights should step down from office.

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, 24-year-old Ecem said: "It was already bad enough, but whenever things get more difficult economically, then it is the women, the children and the minority communities that suffer. We are seeing this in Turkey like in the rest of the world.

"We have huge inflation, the average person is struggling even to feed themselves healthily. A typical family of three is struggling to meet even the basic needs to put a roof over their heads, feed themselves and get an education for their children. It's no wonder that people are more depressed now than ever before, and that's leading to a spiralling violence, poor health and inevitably deaths."

She said that her concerns about the growing problems prompted her to join Melissa.

Ecem Guvenciler poses in undated photo. Model and activist Melisa AydÄ±nalp and activist Ecem Guvenciler held a protest against male violence in Beyoglu, Istanbul in Turkey. (@ecemgivenchyler/Newsflash/NX) | @ecemgivenchyler/Newsflash/NX

Ecem stressed: "People's lives are being tragically cut short from violence, and if not from that, from their unhealthy lifestyles caused by poverty and pollution. We need to work together, not turn against each other."

According to the latest data, most femicides are committed within the victims' families. In 2024, 280 women were reportedly killed by the man they were married to, a father, a son or another close relative.

Ecem lamented: "It is particularly shocking that when women end up being murdered, it tends to be by somebody who knows them and should love them. Even without that we are not safe whether in Turkey or England when we travel on the underground or when we walk down the street to work.

"And when there are killings, instead of outrage over the men that carried out the murder, the narrative ends up talking about what clothing the victims were wearing and what were they doing out at that time anyway."

She describes the current situation as a modern-day "witch hunt", explaining: "As we've seen in history, when times are tough, humans are programmed to crush those who are weaker than them, living conditions do not comply with human nature and unrealistic lifestyles at the extremes have isolated them."

She added that she was incredibly lucky in that she had been raised by family who constantly encouraged her to live her dream.

She said: "It is a great fortune to have grown up like this in the Middle East. But unfortunately, outside of the family bubble, I have to tackle a lack of education, a mentality enshrined in traditions from the Stone Age, and social traumas.

"I'm constantly subjected to verbal and physical abuse. I'm fed up with everybody ignoring my voice, so much abuse that I haven't been able to share. And that's the same for millions of women who are subject to violence. It's not easy being a woman in many places, especially not in the Middle East."

She urged: "We should accept international human rights and equality as our common love language and support each gender to receive the respect they deserve."

'Naked Girl' Melisa made international headlines in 2023 when she was seen striding down the pavement dressed just in a brief black body suit, a see-through mesh micro-mini and high-heeled ankle boots.

As she paraded through the shocked crowds she blew a whistle and held up a handwritten sign declaring 'Freedom For Breasts' to give women the right to dress as they want.

But the short-lived protest on December 10 was brought to a halt when one man was seen ripping the sign from her hands and a woman then argues angrily with her, wagging her finger at the model's revealing outfit.

