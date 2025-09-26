The mum of two sisters killed in a tragic car crash - that also left a third seriously hurt - has visited a school where one of them was a teacher.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janene Moodley’s world was turned upside down after a car crash the Sunday before last which saw her daughters Cassidy and Connor killed, and Storm injured.

The funeral has been held for Connor, 25, and Cassidy, 23, and Storm the eldest sister, has been discharged from hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From left, Storm, Cassidy and Connor Moodley | Newsflash/NX

Earlier today Janene posted a picture of herself meeting children at Welridge Academy, the primary school where Cassidy was a teacher.

She wrote on social media: “Our family had the privilege of visiting Cassidy’s school, and it was a truly moving experience. I now understand why it was her happy and safe haven. The relationships she built with her colleagues and little learners are a testament to her dedication and love for teaching.

“From the warm welcome at the gate, where I recalled watching her kiss the kids goodbye and greeted their parents, to the classrooms and playgrounds she cherished, it’s clear that Cassidy’s passion for teaching touched countless hearts.

“The past week has been filled with tears, but yesterday was a poignant reminder of the impact she had on her learners. The little ones met me with smiles and were brave at first, but ended up clinging to me in a group hug in her classroom, weeping for their beloved Teacher Cassidy. A moving experience that [will] live in my heart forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added her thanks to the school for the opportunity it gave her daughter, and in a poignant sign-off added: “Cass, yesterday mum was incredibly proud of you, my pretty princess. I’m in awe of the hearts you’ve touched and the lasting mark you’ve left. I love you more than words can express and miss you more than anyone can comprehend.”

Previously the sisters’ uncle Lance Poonawassy explained that they were returning to their Johannesburg home in South Africa from Cape Town, where they had attended his son’s - their cousin’s - graduation celebration. He added: “My nieces were bubbly, caring and loving girls. Everyone who met them, loved them.”