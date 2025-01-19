Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mum was found dead by her son one day after getting butt lift surgery.

Adriana Soares Lima Laurentino, a 46-year-old mother from Brazil, attended a private clinic for a buttock augmentation procedure less than 24 hours before tragically dying at home. After the surgery, Adriana complained of severe pain in the area where she had been treated.

Tragically, her body was discovered in her bathroom on January 11 by her 20-year-old son. Adriana’s family has now slammed the clinic and is demanding answers following her death.

Local media has reported that she found the clinic near Recife, Brazil, on Instagram. From there, Adriana scheduled an appointment with a doctor and went for a consultation.

She then underwent a few basic examinations before scheduling the aesthetics procedure on the morning of 10 January. Adriana paid £1,488 for the surgery, which is intended to enhance the shape and the volume of the bum.

According to a report by the Institute of Legal Medicine of Recife states that Adriana died due to an infection. In addition, a substance known as PMMA was found in her body, as reported by NeedToKnow. Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) can be used to correct small deformities or fat loss.

According to The Federal Council of Medicine, the substance has a high risk and should only be used by qualified professionals who know how to correctly dose the amount. The country's Civil Police force is currently investigating the case.