The US House Speaker’s spokesman has confirmed that Paul Pelosi is currently in hospital after being attacked during a home invasion

The husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been hospitalised after he was “violently assaulted” during an invasion of the politician’s California home.

The invader broke into the San Francisco home on early Friday (28 October) morning, Pelosi’s spokesman has confirmed. A motive for the attack is under investigation and the alleged intruder is now in police custody.

It comes after Pelosi was at the centre of the January 6 2021 riots, with an angry mob breaching the Capitol building. Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, said: “The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.”

Us House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has had her home broken into, with her husband left “violently attacked”. (Credit: Getty Images)

What happened to Nancy Pelosi’s husband?

Paul Pelosi, 82, was at home during the invasion on the San Francisco. Two sources have said that the politician’s husband suffered blunt force injuries as a result of the attack.

Advertisement

He is currently in hospital with his injuries. However, Mr Hammill confirmed that her husband was expected to make a full recovery.

The way inwhich the intruder was able to gain access to the property is unknown. However, it comes amid serious concerns for the safety of US politicians and their families after the violent January 6 riots.

Mr Pelosi is a wealthy investor and often attends high-profile events with his wife. Last year, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence after a car crash in California’s wine country. He was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probabtion.

Was Nancy Pelosi at home at the time of the attack?

Pelosi was not at her San Francisco residence during the attack. The House Speaker returned to Wahsington D.C this week after attending a security conference in Europe.

Advertisement