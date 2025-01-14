Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eight women have made allegations of sexual assault against comic book author Neil Gaiman.

New allegations were published as part of a New York Magazine cover story, which detailed the alleged experiences and featured interview with the accusers. It comes after Gaiman, 64, was first accused of sexual assault by several in a podcast series called ‘Master’, released by Tortoise Media in July 2024.

In the New York Magazine story ‘There Is No Safe Word’, eight women, four of which were involved in the previous podcast series, detailed their alleged experiences with Gaiman. Scarlett Pavlovich told the magazine that after first meeting Gaiman’s then-wife Amanda Palmer in New Zealand at the age of 22 and forming a friendship, Palmer has asked her to help the family out with childcare and babysitting the couple’s five-year-old child.

Ms Pavlovich said that the first time she met Gaiman, he offered to run a bath for her in his garden before climbing into the tub naked beside her. She alleges that he sexually assaulted her, and continued to do soon multiple occasion during her time babysitting for the family. Ms Pavlovich also alleged that Gaiman would use derogatory language such as ‘slave’ to refer to her, and would refer to himself and insisted that she call him ‘master’.

Author Neil Gaiman has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. | Getty Images for Writers Guild o

She also accused Gaiman of having sex with her while his child was in the same room, while staying at a hotel in Auckland, and alleged that he even spoke to the child during intercourse with her, leaving her in a “state of shock”. Gaiman has denied this, with a representative for the author calling this allegation “false, not to mention deplorable”.

Caroline, a former caretaker and babysitter at the author's Woodstock, New York property alleged that after falling asleep in Gaiman’s bed while reading to his son, he climbed into the bed and reached over the child to guide her hand to his penis. Gaiman’s camp said that sexual encounters with Caroline were initiated by her and denied “that he engaged in any sexual activity with her in the presence of his son.”

Kendra Stout, who was 18 years old when she met Gaiman at a book signing in Florida, said she started a physical relationship with the author and alleged that he raped her in 2007 during a trip to the Cornish countryside. Ms Stout said that she had told him ‘non’ due to having a UTI, with the magazine stating that she filed a police report in October about the incident.

Katherine Kendall told NY Magazine that she met Gaiman in 2012 when she was 22 years old, and alleged that he attempted to sexually assault her in his tour bus after refusing his advances. She said that he later paid her $60,000 for therapy. He was reportedly heard in a recorded phone call saying that the payment was to “make up for the damage”.

Gaiman’s representatives previously told Tortoise Media that the encounters alleged in the podcast series were “consensual” although “sexual degradation, bondage, domination, sadism and masochism may not be to everyone’s taste”.

Who is Neil Gaiman?

Neil Gaiman is an English author best known for created the comic book series The Sandman, as well as several successful novel such as Good Omens, Stardust, American Gods and Coraline. He has gained millions of fans across the world with his rich fantasy, horror and sci-fi worlds, selling around 50 million books throughout his career,

He has won numerous awards throughout his career, including the prestigious Hugo Award, Nebula Award and the Bram Stoke Award, as well as picking up Newbery and Carnegie medals for his writing.

His fantasy stories have been adapted for the screen, including a Netflix series of The Sandman, which is due to release its second series in 2025. Good Omens was also adapted into an Amazon Prime series starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, as well as a TV adaptation of American Gods being aired on Startz TV in the US ad Amazon prime internationally.

Other series to be adapted from his works include Anansi Boys, with the series still scheduled to release on Amazon Prime in 2025. Stardust and Coraline were adapted for the big screen in 2007 and 2009 respectively.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Gaiman’s literary empire has earned him a net worth of $10 million.