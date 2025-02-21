New Look liquidation: Major fashion retailer to close 26 stores as it goes into liquidation in Ireland - see full list, when will clearance sale be?
The move is expected to result in the loss of 350 jobs across the closures. New Look stores will be closed over the coming days, before reopening on February 23 for a clearance sale.
The High Court in Ireland approved the appointment of provisional liquidators on Thursday (20 February) as New Look seeks to wind down its Irish operations following several years of “sustained losses and challenging market conditions”. Following the High Court decision, staff at the 26 stores were notified, and the high street fashion retailer said a staff consultation process has begun and will last for the next 30 days.
However, a collective redundancy process impacting all employees in the Republic of Ireland is believed to be the outcome. The company said it was focused on supporting its employees through the process.
The Irish Labour Party said urgent action to protect the workers is required from the company. The party’s enterprise spokesman George Lawlor said: “New Look Retailers Ireland Ltd must recognise the human impact of this decision and immediately engage with workers in a meaningful and constructive manner.
“Workers must be given clarity on redundancy terms or redeployment options. They cannot be left in limbo.”
The company said its Irish operation has struggled for some years, impacted by a range of factors including “supply-chain and in-market costs, and squeezed consumer spending”. It added: “New Look has undergone changes to adapt to this market – including marketing initiatives, store adaptations and price range trials – however, following a strategic review of the Irish business, New Look Group concluded it was no longer viable to continue trading in Ireland.”
Full list of New Look stores in Ireland closing
Dublin
- Northside Shopping Centre
- Liffey Valley
- Tallaght
- Omni Park
- Blanchardstown
- Jervis Street
Cork
- Wilton
- Ballincollig
- Blackpool
- Opera Lane
Galway
- Galway City
- Galway Retail Park
Wicklow:
- Ashbourne
- Arklow
Other locations
- Carlow
- Clonmel
- Navan
- Limerick
- Dundalk
- Newbridge
- Killarney
- Dungarvan
- Wexford
- Mullingar
- Letterkenny
- Castlebar
