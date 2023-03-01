Bola Tinubu of the ruling party APC has won the Nigerian presidential election but opponents are calling for a recount

Bola Tinubu has been announced as the new president-elect of Nigeria, but opponents have accused the country’s electoral commission of a lack of transparency. (Credit: Getty Images)

Nigerians headed to the polls to choose a new leader for their country, but the process was marred by controversy.

The 2023 election in Nigeria saw a resounding win for former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu. Tinubu leaned heavily on his track record on the development of Nigeria’s biggest city for much of his campaign.

However, oppositions candidates and parties have accused the country’s electoral commission of a lack of transparency over the voting process. They have demanded a recount as a result of their concerns.

The election also saw the traditional two-party system in Nigeria somewhat disrupted. A third-party candidate, Peter Obi, gained considerable support throughout the region.

But why are Tinubu’s opponents calling for a recount? Here’s everything you need to know.

What were the results of the Nigerian Election 2023?

The official results of the Nigerian presidential election saw a win for Bola Tinubu, the candidate from the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). Tinubu won 37% of the vote, with his nearest rival Atiku Abubakar from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gaining 29% of the vote.

The next nearest candidate was Peter Obi, a candidate from outside the traditional two-party system who picked up considerable support from young Nigerians. The Labour candidate won 25% of the vote, and even won Lagos ahead of its historic governor Tinubu.

Nigerian protested the outcome of the 2023 presidential election. (Credit: Getty Images)

Why are opponents calling for a recount?

The election has been labelled a “sham” by the PDP and the Labour Party. Candidates walked out of the venue they had gathered in to hear the results and have called for a recount amid concerns over a new electronic voting system named Bvas.

The 2023 election was the first time the electronic system had been used in Nigeria. Both the PDP and Labour Party have criticised a lack of transparency over the use of the new technology, however the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied any claims of wrongdoing in the election.

Voters reported that officials at polling stations allegedly refused to upload results as per the official process. Pictures and video were posted to social media of incidents at some polling stations.

However, the INEC has said that a lack of internet in some places created difficulty in uploading some results. The commission’s chairman Mahmood Yakubu added that glitches were caused by a surge in traffic as results were being uploaded.

Who is Bola Tinubu?

Tinubu, 70, is no stranger to Nigerian politics and is often thought to be one of the wealthiest politicians in the country. He was the long-serving governor of Lagos, a post he held from 1999 until 2007.

Prior to his career in politics, he was an accountant. He began his political career in 1992, when he was elected to the senate for a Lagos constituency under the Social Democratic Party.