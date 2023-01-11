Eurostar said that it “expected” trains would be running from London to Paris, with the situation now “under control”.

A knife attacker has been shot by police after six people were stabbed at Paris’ Eurostar train station.

The French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said several people were injured before police “rapidly neutralised” the assailant at the Gare du Nord station, in central Paris, at 6.43am local time. He said the man had attacked a border officer with a knife before he was shot. The official was saved by his bulletproof vest.

The unnamed assailant is currently “between life and death” in hospital, Darmanin said. Paris police say the incident is now over. One of the victims was seriously injured in the shoulder and taken for emergency treatment.

Darmanin thanked the police “for their effective and courageous reaction”. Video of the Gare du Nord, one of the French capital’s busiest commuter stations, showed an eerie calm with dozens of police stationed by the Eurostar terminal entrance in areas cordoned off from the public.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. Credit: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

No specific motive, including terrorism, has currently been suggested by authorities.

French police stand guard in a cordonned off area at Paris’ Gare du Nord train station. Credit: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Eurostar said that it “expected” trains would be running from London to Paris today. Responding to a question from a traveller, the company said: “The situation at the station is now under control and trains are expected to run as scheduled.”

