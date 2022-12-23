Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the Paris shooting but have not indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.

At least three people have been killed and three others hurt in a central Paris shooting, French authorities have said.

A 69-year-old man has been arrested. Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting but have not indicated any sign of a terrorist motive. “The shooter has been arrested with his weapon. The danger is over,” a police source told the AFP news agency. “His motives remain unknown at this stage.”

Witnesses said the man opened fire at a group of people without warning. Two died at the scene, while another passed away in hospital. One person remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police have taped off the area in the Rue d’Enghien, in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital not far from the Gare de l’Est, with people warned to stay away. The street, close to Château d’Eau metro station, has several restaurants and shops as well as a Kurdish cultural centre.

The shooting took place in the 10th district of Paris. Credit: Kim Mogg

"It's total panic, we've locked ourselves in," the BBC reported a witness saying, who said she head seven or eight bursts of gunfire. As police detained the suspect they recovered the weapon used in the attack, reports said.

French security personnel secure the street after several shots were fired along rue d’Enghien in the 10th arrondissement, in Paris. Credit: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

The mayor of the 10th arrondissement, Alexandra Cordebard, said the gunman was seriously wounded when he was arrested. He is French and is a retired ticket inspector on the SNCF rail network, Le Parisien reported. Police said they are still verifying his identity.

France was hit by a string of deadly attacks by Islamic extremists in 2015 and 2016 and remains on alert for terror-related violence.

