SANAA, YEMEN - MAY 28: A view shows destroyed aircraft following a new wave of Israeli airstrikes on Sanaa airport, in Sanaa, Yemen on May 28, 2025. Yemen Airways announced that all flights from Sanaa International Airport have been suspended after one of its aircraft was targeted in the Israeli strike. (Photo by Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu via Getty Images) | Anadolu via Getty Images

A plane preparing to transport Muslim pilgrims to Mecca for the annual Hajj pilgrimage was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike at Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport - but was anyone killed?

According to reports, no passengers were on board at the time, despite widespread rumours that pilgrims had been killed.

The Yemenia Airways aircraft, reportedly the last operational plane in the country, was struck during an air raid involving multiple strikes on the airport and its runway. Thick black smoke was seen rising from the tarmac, as shown in a video posted by Sanaa airport director Khaled al-Shaief. The footage showed the stricken aircraft engulfed in flames.

The Huthi rebels’ Al-Masirah TV described the incident as part of “Israeli aggression,” while the group accused Israel of targeting civilian infrastructure. The Huthis, who control Sanaa and large parts of northern Yemen, have aligned themselves with Hamas and have launched repeated missile and drone attacks towards Israel and international shipping in the Red Sea since the start of the Gaza war in late 2023.

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed the strike, stating: “Air Force jets have just struck terror targets of the Huthi terrorist organisation at the airport in Sanaa and destroyed the last aircraft remaining.”

An Israeli military spokesperson added that aircraft at the site “were used by the Huthi terrorist organisation for the transfer of terrorists who advanced terrorist attacks against the state of Israel.”

Yemenia Airways released a statement saying the aircraft was scheduled to carry Muslim pilgrims to Mecca. The plane had been at the gate preparing for boarding when the strike occurred.

The attack comes just days after the airport had resumed limited commercial operations on May 17, following a previous Israeli airstrike that destroyed six planes. That earlier attack was part of broader retaliatory strikes by the US, UK, and Israel in response to Huthi assaults on maritime and aerial targets.

The renewed hostilities have raised concerns among international observers. UN special envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg warned that the clashes “are exacerbating an already very fragile situation for Yemen and the region.”

The Huthis had earlier paused their attacks during a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, but resumed launching projectiles — including two recent missiles aimed at Israel — after that truce collapsed in March. In response, Israel has threatened to escalate military action against Huthi leadership.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition intervened against the Huthis. The war has killed hundreds of thousands and left the country on the brink of humanitarian collapse. Although active fighting has decreased following a 2022 UN-brokered truce, tensions remain high, particularly as regional dynamics shift with the Gaza conflict.