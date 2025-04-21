Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have poured in for Pope Francis after the news of his death aged 88.

On Easter Sunday, one day before Pope Francis died, the Pontiff made a surprise appearance from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica. Francis wished worshippers a happy Easter and blessed the thousands of people in Vatican City.

He was met with cheers from the crowd, who chanted "Viva il Papa", long live the Pope. It was his longest public appearance since he left hospital after he was treated for double pneumonia.

A senior Vatican official announced his death today (Monday 21 April). Camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell said on Monday: “At 7.35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father.

“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised.

Tributes have poured in for Pope Francis after the news of his death aged 88. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.″ Sir Ed Davey has paid tribute to Pope Francis as “a leader of compassion and courage”.

The Liberal Democrat leader said: “Pope Francis’s passing is a profound loss to millions across the world. He was a leader of compassion and courage, speaking up for those in need and calling for peace in a world too often divided. His influence reached far beyond the Church. He offered hope by reminding us of strength in kindness and faith.

“We should remember his example: stand up for what’s right, care for others, and hold onto compassion and hope.” French President Emmanuel Macron said that throughout his pontificate Pope Francis had always sided with the most vulnerable and the most fragile, and that he did this with a lot of humility.

"In this time of war and brutality, he had a sense for the other, for the most fragile," Macron told reporters. The President of Ireland said Francis approached his papacy with “a unique humility” and advocated for the importance of human dignity.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez posted his condolences on X. He said: "I mourn the passing of Pope Francis. His commitment to peace, social justice, and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy. Rest in peace."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis. He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate. My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’ legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world."