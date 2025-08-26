Two police officers have been killed and another wounded in a shooting at Porepunkah, a small rural town in Australia.

Australian police have confirmed that an "active incident" is under way at a property in Porepunkah, about 300km north-east of Melbourne. Australian media say two officers have been shot dead and another has been injured.

Ambulance Victoria has released a statement about its response to the Porepunkah shooting. A spokesperson confirmed paramedics were at the scene. The spokesperson said: “Paramedics have treated one person for serious lower body injuries and transported [them] by air ambulance in a stable condition.”

Porepunkah is a small alpine town - home to about 1,000 people - in north-east Victoria. The Porepunkah airfield has closed due to the ongoing emergency response, according to its website.

The airfield is located two nautical miles south of Porepunkah in the Buckland Valley, the site says. Police and emergency services still have access to it, according to news outlet the ABC.

A caravan park near Porepunkah shooting site is also in ‘indefinite’ lockdown Emily White, a manager at Mount Buffalo caravan park, says the site is in lockdown.

White added that a nearby checkpoint, about 500m from the Mount Buffalo Caravan Park, could only be passed by police officers. Meanwhile, the ABC is reporting that parents local to the area are able to pick up their children from Porepunkah primary school, which had been in lockdown since this morning.

The ABC has reported a strong police presence in the area, with about 50 officers in uniform and plainclothes in the vicinity. A police dog was also reportedly on site.

The Victorian premier, Jacinta Allan, said the thoughts of “all Victorians” were with the police, saying the response showed first responders’ “extraordinary bravery and courage”. Wangaratta police have urged people to avoid the area.