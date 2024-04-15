Portugal Albufeira: British tourist found dead in Algarve holiday apartment and friend is 'missing'
A British tourist, believed to be aged around 35, has been found dead in an Algarve holiday apartment in Portugal. The man was discovered inside the flat in the town of Albufeira and is understood to have been staying at the property with a friend.
Respected Portuguese daily Correio da Mana is reporting the whereabouts of the friend is not known. The nationality of the friend has not yet been made public.
Portugal’s GNR police force were the first force alerted but the investigation has now been handed over to the country’s Policia Judiciaria force. There has not yet been any official comment from police.
Police, firefighters and ambulance workers were mobilised as part of the emergency response, but sadly the victim was declared dead at the scene. Albufeira is a popular holiday destination for UK holidaymakers as it is known for its golden sands, red limestone cliffs and breath-taking rock formations.
The coastal city attracts more than four million tourists every year. It has a vibrant nightlife with numerous bars, clubs and restaurants open late into the evening.
