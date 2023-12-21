Czech police have said a gunman who opened fire at a Prague university has been "eliminated" after killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens

Several people have been killed and dozens more injured after a gunman opened fire at a university in Prague. Czech police have said the gunman has been "eliminated" shortly after 3pm (2pm UK time) after at least 15 people were killed in the attack at Charles University, located in the city's Jan Palach Square.

University staff and students were told to barricade themselves inside the university building while the gunman was on campus. According to officials, 24 people were injured during the attack.

The Czech police president said that the gunman, whose "lifeless body" was found at the university, was identified as a 24-year-old student at the faculty of arts and that his father was found dead earlier today. He added that it believed that he was inspired by similar shootings that have taken places abroad.

Petr Nedoma, director of the Rudolfinum Gallery which is also located in Jan Palach Square, told Czech public television that he saw the shooter near the river from inside the gallery building. He said: "I saw a young person on the gallery who had some weapon in his hand, like an automatic weapon, and shooting toward the Manes Bridge. Repeatedly, with some interruptions, then I saw as he shot, put hands up and threw the weapon down on the street, it lay there on the pedestrian crossing."

The square, located in the city's busy Old Town, has been locked down by police while officers deal with the incident. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has cancelled his upcoming engagements, which included a trip to the east of the country.