A man reported to be the brother-in-law of Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick was shot dead on Christmas Day.

Mauricio Nunes Goncalves was gunned down outside a street bar in Samambaia, near the capital Brasilia, on December 25. Local authorities have described the attack as “targeted”, with witnesses telling the police that there appeared to be no prior argument before Mr Goncalves was shot several times in the head.

Local media have reported him to be the brother-in-law of 18-year-old footballer Endrick, with Mr Goncalves being the brother of his sister Lavinia Sudre’s partner. Ms Sudre has paid tribute to her brother-in-law, changing her Instagram profile picture to a black ribbon in memory of him.

She said in a tribute post to Mr Goncalves: “You left beautiful memories in our hearts that we will never forget.”

Endrick, who has not commented on the death as of yet, has lit up the football pitch since making his senior professional debut in 2022 at the age of 16. He signed for Real Madrid in 2024, leaving Brazilian side Palmeiras, and has also been capped 13 times for the senior Brazilian national team.